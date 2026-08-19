Pakistan govt to challenge Imran Khan’s transfer to hospital

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Minister for Law, Azam Nazeer Tarar, has said that the country’s government would seek a review of the Supreme Court’s order concerning former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s transfer to a hospital as the order went “beyond the legal parameters”, local media reported on Wednesday, August 19.

“After reviewing the law, the authorities are of the view that this order does not fall within the legal parameters governing the facilities that can be provided to a convicted person in jail,” Tarar was quoted as saying in a video statement by leading Pakistani daily Express Tribune.

In the statement, the newspaper reported, Tarar said consultations were held on “certain aspects of the order” concerning jail authorities and the Islamabad administration, particularly the direction for Imran to undergo a medical examination at Shifa International Hospital.

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“Tarar said the government would seek an appropriate modification in the order so that Imran could be examined at a tertiary-care government hospital. He added that medical experts or specialists from other major institutions could be included in the medical board in accordance with the court’s directions or as the court deemed appropriate,” the daily reported.

Tarar reportedly stated in the video that the law provided for the constitution of a medical board to determine whether a prisoner’s treatment should be conducted inside or outside jail.

“If prisoners are taken to private hospitals for such medical check-ups, there are thousands of prisoners across Pakistan facing various complications and illnesses,” he said.

In Tuesday’s ruling, Pakistan’s Supreme Court observed concerns over the deterioration in the jailed leader’s health.

“We are mindful of the constitutional and legal obligation of the state, and consequently of the Supreme Court, to safeguard the life, health, dignity and security of persons in custody,” the ruling stated.

Another leading Pakistani daily Dawn said on Wednesday that, going by reports about the PTI leader’s health, Khan seems to have suffered some ailment or the other for many months now but his jailers have persistently denied he may be unwell.

“It is unbecoming of a State to treat former leaders so poorly. Other leaders, including the two senior-most leaders of the PML-N and PPP, have suffered similar or worse cruelties in the past. It would have earned them much goodwill if they had intervened, even once, to ensure that rival leaders were not treated as poorly during their own terms,” the newspaper opined in an editorial.