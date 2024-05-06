‘Pakistan has atom bombs’: Farooq Abdullah’s stern warning to India

In a strong response to defence minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks about merging Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India, veteran politician and former CM of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah has issued a stern warning, stating that “Pakistan is not wearing bangles and has atom bombs.”

Abdullah’s comments came after Singh’s statement that the people of PoK demand to be a part of India, given the ongoing development in the country.

Speaking with the media, Abdullah who is also the chief of J&K National Conference (JKNC) cautioned, “If the defence minister is saying it, then go ahead. Who are we to stop? But remember, they (Pakistan) are also not wearing bangles. It has atom bombs, and unfortunately, that atom bomb will fall on us.”

Abdullah’s words have sparked a heated debate, with some supporting his stance and others criticising him for making such a provocative statement.

Addressing the media, BJP MP and party’s spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a scathing attack on Abdullah in response and called him a “Pakistani leader” and also targeted the INDIA bloc.

He said, “Till now, only extremist leaders of Pakistan said that they have an atom bomb… But today, a senior and forefront leader of the INDIA alliance, Farooq Abdullah, has said the same… Former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhary said that BJP and Modi should go… Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar gave moral cover fire to Pakistan for 26/11… Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s statement on Poonch tries to hide Pakistan’s misdeeds… Shashi Tharoor wrote an article in a Bangladeshi daily… He writes that Modi has to go and he refers to Kashmir as Indian Administered Kashmir. This is Pakistan’s language… As the PM said the INDIA bloc manifesto has an impression of the Muslim League and INDIA bloc leaders have an impression of Pakistan on them…”

National General Secretary of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Malook Nagara also pointed out Abdullah’s statement and said, “Such people have no right to live in the country.”

“I am ashamed that such statements are given by people living in the country. When he (Farooq Abdullah) and his son (Omar Abdullah) gave interviews when Article 370 was still abrogated, they sounded like Pakistanis… They should be ashamed… Such people have no right to live in the country,” Nagara said.