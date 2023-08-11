Pakistan intruder shot dead near international border in Punjab: BSF

Punjab: Border Security Force personnel shot dead an intruder from Pakistan and thereby foiled an infiltration bid along the Inda Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran in the early hours of Friday morning.

The BSF said, some suspicious movements were observed near the border security fence on the international border early this morning, and immediately took positions.

When the intruders kept on moving closer to the border fence, the troops fired on them.

“Alert BSF Troops on August 11 observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani miscreant/ intruder ahead of the border fencing in the area falling near the bordering village-Thekalan in the Tarn Taran district.

The intruder was challenged by the forces but he could not stop and continued moving ahead,” a statement by the BSF read.

“Sensing an imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF troops fired upon the miscreant in self-defence, killing him on the spot,” it read.

BSF killed two unidentified intruders from Pakistan, who had crossed into Indian territory and recovered three packets of suspected contraband items close to the India-Pakistan border in May this month while it arrested a Pakistani national near the International Border in Punjab in the same month

The troopers of BSF on the Punjab Frontier captured 22 drones sent from across the boundary, killed two Pakistani intruders and seized 316 kilograms of drugs in the year 2022.

In an earlier statement, BSF had mentioned, “The troops of the Punjab Frontier have maintained an extremely high level of alertness and vigil.

Resultantly, BSF has successfully detected and captured 22 drones and seized 316.988 kgs of heroin, 67 weapons, 850 rounds and killed two Pakistan intruders and apprehended 23 Pakistan nationals in different incidents.”