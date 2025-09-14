‘Pakistan is BJP’s partner’: Tejashwi criticises India-Pak Asia Cup match

"The party has agreed to a cricket match, all as per its own convenience," he said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Voter Adhikari yatra in Bihar
Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked the BJP over the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai, calling it a “partner of Pakistan”.

Yadav, the leader of the opposition, made the comment when journalists asked him about the calls for the boycott of the India-Pakistan cricket match in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

“This is a question that should be posed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had famously bragged about vermilion (sindoor) flowing in his veins,” he told the journalists.

“Pakistan is a partner of the BJP, which likes to start a military conflict and put off a water treaty, only to announce a ceasefire later. Now, it has agreed to a cricket match, all as per its own convenience,” he added.

The BJP-led government at the Centre had declared suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed with Pakistan way back in 1960, a day after the dastardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir killed over 20 people.

