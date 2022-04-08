Pakistan: LeT chief Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 31 years in jail

Hafiz Saeed, the chief of the Pakistan-based terror group Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) and co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been sentenced to 31 years in prison by an anti-terror court in Pakistan.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind was sentenced in two cases, according to Pakistani news reports.

Lahore Anti-Terrorism court has ordered that all his assets be seized. A fine of Rs 3,40,000 was also issued against him by the court.

The US had placed a $10 million bounty on Saeed in April 2012 for his role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed 166 civilians.