Pakistan: Mentally disturbed minor Christian girl raped inside freight train

Cheema said a case was registered against the suspect under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the girl's father.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th March 2025 10:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: Woman gang raped in Madhuranagar
Representational Image

Lahore: A 13-year-old mentally disturbed Christian girl was abducted by a local man and raped inside a freight train in Pakistan’s Punjab province, police said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The incident took place at Lala Musa, Gujrat district, some 170kms from Lahore early this week.

According to police officer Shabbir Hussain Cheema, the girl who is suffering from mental illness was abducted by a local vagabond, identified as Raheel Butt, from outside her home. He took her to a static freight train’s cabin and raped her, Cheema added.

MS Creative School

The suspect fled after committing the crime, he added.

Also Read
Video: Pakistan cricket players break Ramzan fast on field, face trolls

The girl was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is out of danger.

Cheema said a case was registered against the suspect under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the girl’s father.

The girl’s father said his wife suffered a heart attack after hearing the news of their daughter’s plight.

He urged Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to look into the matter and bring the rapist to justice.

The police official said raids are being conducted to nab the suspect.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th March 2025 10:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button