Pakistan Met Dept warns of more rain, floods

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned against heavy rain set to lash parts of the Sindh province on Tuesday and Wednesday which could result in urban flooding in its lowland areas.

In its latest weather forecast, the PMD said that the flood situation on Tuesday is also expected in the rainwater drains in parts of Balochistan province, reports Xinhua news agency.

Additionally, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecast a very high to exceptionally high-level flooding in Balochistan from Tuesday to Friday.

High to very high-level flooding may also occur in tributaries of the Kabul and Indus rivers during this time, it added.

The NDMA advised the concerned authorities to maintain an enhanced alert level and monitor the developing situations to reduce response time.

It further suggested locals, farmers and cattle herders shift their cattle away from low-lying areas adjacent to River Indus and in the vicinity of hill torrents, adding that travellers and tourists should remain cautious while travelling to the high-risk areas.

At least 820 people have been killed and 1,315 others injured in separate accidents caused by heavy rains across Pakistan since the start of monsoon season on June 14, the NDMA said on Monday.