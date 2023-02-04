Pakistan politician booked for using Kalashnikovs against police in Lahore

Lahore: A former provincial lawmaker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shabbir Gujjar, was on Saturday booked under terrorism charges, local media reported.

According to the police, 12 provisions, including terrorism, have been added in the case filed against the PTI member, The Express Tribune reported.

The FIR stated that the former MPA and PTI member Khalid Gujjar used “modern weapons, including Kalashnikovs, on policemen” during a raid, report said.

It was also reported that the associates of the leader pelted stones and vandalized the official police vehicle.

The FIR also claimed that the policemen were taken hostage inside the camp and the PTI members opened fire indiscriminately on Raiwand Road in Lahore, The Express Tribune reported.

Police sources said that more personnel were called and seven people were arrested in connection with the firing incident, adding that Kalashnikovs and bullets were also seized from the camp.

The police have registered a case and have started the process to arrest the main accused.

Last year, several PTI leaders were booked on terrorism charges by the Islamabad police in the wake of protests following former premier Imran Khan’s disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), The Express Tribune reported.

The cases were registered against PTI leaders, including Senator Faisal Javed, among others.

The FIR registered against the party members had claimed that the protestors had pelted stones at the police and FC officials, leading to many injuries.