Pakistan: PTI leaders cast doubt on identity of Imran’s attacker

Islamabad: Following the assassination bid on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan during his long march, party leader Shahbaz Gill said that some people took the statement of the suspected attacker and sent it to news channels but the alleged perpetrators identity was doubtful.

Gill said that in the footage, the alleged attacker was wearing waistcoat but in the later picture taken while he was giving the statement, the waistcoat had disappeared, reports The News International.

He said the facts were being distorted by giving them a different colour but it was an assassination attempt on the former Prime Minister.

In a statement, PTI leader Imran Ismail said the confession of the suspected gunman appeared to be an “eyewash aimed at confusing the nation”.

“I heard a burst from an automatic weapon distinctly separate from the gunshots fired by this guy. “The Supreme Court must step in to form a judicial commission headed by their senior-most judges to investigate the murder of (journalist) Arshad Sharif, which will unearth today’s conspiracy.”

Separately, PTI Senior Vice-President Shireen Mazari demanded arrest of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on the alleged attempted murder of Khan, The News reported.

Reacting to the Thursday evening incident, she said in a series of tweets: “Rana Sana threatened to murder IK & today we saw him attempt that. He should be arrested on attempted murder as his public statement bear witness to same.

“Raises the question of whether the real killer has gotten away and the man caught was a decoy? But one fact is clear e this was an assassination attempt planned by those who kept issuing threats.”

Another PTI leader and former Minister, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that it was a well-planned assassination attempt on Khan, the assassin planned to kill the former premier and leadership of PTI, it was not 9mm it was a burst from automatic weapon.

No two opinions about that it was narrow escape, he said, adding that that certain TV channels and journalists were giving a colour to the murderous attack, which would not work.

“Our hands will reach your necks. There will be a revenge for this, the issue will not be settled by sending WhatsApp to certain journalists and getting splashed reports,” he added.

On Thursday evening, Khan was injured in the gun attack on his long march container in Wazirabad. The suspect has been arrested.

According to PTI leaders, the former Prime Minister had been shot in the leg “three to four” times.