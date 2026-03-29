Pakistan reacts to Dhurandhar 2 success with viral demand

Hyderabad: The blockbuster success of Dhurandhar 2 has taken an unexpected turn and this time, it’s not about collections, but conversations. As the film reportedly stormed past the Rs.1000 crore mark worldwide, a wave of humorous yet thought-provoking reactions poured in from across the border, putting filmmaker Aditya Dhar in the spotlight.

Rs.500 Crore for Lyari? Internet Has a Wish

What began as a cheeky social media comment soon turned into a viral trend. Several Pakistani users jokingly urged Dhar to spend Rs.500 crore on developing Lyari, a neighbourhood in Karachi. “Sadake bann jaayengi,” one comment read, suggesting roads and infrastructure could finally improve if Bollywood’s blockbuster money stepped in.

The tone was playful, but the message carried a layer of reality. Beneath the humour was a subtle reflection on everyday civic struggles, making the internet moment both amusing and meaningful.

"Aditya Dhar ji, attention please…" 🤣🤣



Dhurandhar 2 has earned over ₹1000 crore

so far. Now, people of LYARI are demanding a 50% share for their development. 🤣



Pakistan govt is not developing Lyari despite getting billions in loans from US and IMF. pic.twitter.com/gVaHP3R39W — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 27, 2026

Cinema That Crosses Borders

Despite political tensions, Bollywood continues to enjoy a loyal fan base in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2 is the latest example of how films can bridge divides, drawing audiences together through shared emotions, drama, and spectacle.

This viral demand is proof that cinema doesn’t just stay on screen it travels, connects, and even inspires conversations that go beyond entertainment.

Aditya Dhar ji, demand has increased. 🤣



Now, people in Lyari are demanding 70–80% share of the profits from Dhurandhar 2.



Pakistan really never miss a chance to demand money on any occasion. Please help them. https://t.co/QaBmx0TF5I pic.twitter.com/LnKnKTTdVI — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 28, 2026

Silence from the Director, Noise Online

So far, Aditya Dhar has not reacted to the viral requests. But the internet doesn’t seem to mind. Memes, jokes, and debates continue to circulate, giving the film a second life online.

More Than Just Numbers

In today’s digital age, a film’s success is measured not just in crores, but in conversations. And Dhurandhar 2 has clearly struck gold on both fronts at the box office and on social media.

Sometimes, all it takes is one blockbuster to turn cinema into a shared, cross-border story with a dash of humour and a whole lot of imagination.