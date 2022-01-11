Pakistan refuses to close schools despite jump in COVID-19 cases

Islamabad: Pakistan has refused to close schools and impose lockdown despite the massive jump in the COVID-19 cases in the country, reported local media.

The federal government is aware of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country but Pakistan would not undergo another lockdown and schools will not be closed as of now, Geo News quoted the country’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry as saying Tuesday while addressing a post-cabinet press conference.

The minister also said that the federal cabinet was informed that the COVID-19 positivity ratio had doubled in the country.

“But despite this, it is our resolve that we absolutely not impose a lockdown in Pakistan. Our economy cannot bear the burden [of another lockdown],” Chaudhry said.

Emphasising that the country can deal with coronavirus, Chaudhary said that the government will not impose lockdown however, it will continue to monitor the situation.

The minister also urged the country’s people to use masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Fawad also said that an “excellent” COVID-19 vaccine campaign is underway in the country. The Federal government had invested USD 2 billion into the vaccines, informed the minister.