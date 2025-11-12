Pakistan says Indus Waters Treaty proceedings to take place in Vienna next week

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday said that the next phase of Neutral Expert proceedings under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) will take place in Vienna next week.

The IWT, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

India suspended the IWT after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam by Pakistan terrorists on April 22.

On September 19, Pakistan initiated an arbitration against India under the provisions of the IWT.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan has taken note of the recent decision of the Court of Arbitration, which has offered “helpful clarification” on certain aspects of the Court’s ‘Award on Issues of General Interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty’.

“Pakistan has also taken note of the Procedural Order issued in parallel with the decision, which affirms that the Court will continue to conduct these proceedings in a phased manner and would take into account the proceedings taking place before the Neutral Expert,” it said.

It said that the Neutral Expert proceedings were initiated on India’s request, with their next phase scheduled to take place in Vienna from November 17-21.

“While India has decided to halt its participation, Pakistan continues to fully participate in the Neutral Expert proceedings in good faith. In this regard, the Neutral Expert has ruled that India’s non-participation could not operate as a bar to the proceedings going forward,” it said.