Pakistan: Terrorists attack police chief’s office in Karachi city

The Karachi Police Chief’s office is located near the main artery road of Karachi which goes from downtown to the airport.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 17th February 2023 9:50 pm IST
Pakistan: Terrorists attack police chief’s office in Karachi city

Karachi: Unidentified armed terrorists on Friday attacked the police chief’s office in Pakistan’s most populous city, Karachi, ensuing heavy firing between paramilitary rangers, police and the attackers.

According to sources, the number of terrorists involved in the attack is not confirmed.

The terrorists first threw half a dozen hand grenades into the main compound of the Karachi Police Chief’s office building and then entered the premises.

Also Read
Arundhati Roy attends CPI(ML) Liberation function in Patna

“Heavy firing is going on between paramilitary rangers, police and the attackers. All mobile vans in the district and area have been summoned urgently to the spot to surround the attackers,” one police source said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 17th February 2023 9:50 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button