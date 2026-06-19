Pakistan to send delegation to Khamenei funeral

Sharif says President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan for its support and extended a funeral invitation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:
The image of Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, wearing a black turban and glasses.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei.

Islamabad: A Pakistani delegation will attend the funeral of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in the US-Israeli strikes in February, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday, June 19.

Addressing the National Assembly, Sharif said that he held a telephone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday evening.

During the call, Sharif said, the Iranian president repeatedly expressed his gratitude for standing by them in difficult times.

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Sharif said the Iranian president asked him to attend the funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei on July 3-4.

“I said, Pakistan’s delegation will be present there, so we can tell the world how much respect we have for him in our hearts,” Sharif told the lawmakers.

He also boasted of Pakistan’s role in the peace agreement signed between the US and Iran. “From Japan to Saudi Arabia, from Kuala Lumpur to Casablanca and from Mexico to India, if any country’s name is reverberating with respect and honour, it is Pakistan,” he said.

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He praised Army chief Asim Munir for his “most significant role” in the signing of the peace deal between the US and Iran. He also thanked Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for contributing to peace efforts. He also announced a significant reduction in fuel prices.

The National Assembly adopted a resolution acknowledging and praising Pakistan for its role in mediating peace.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:

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