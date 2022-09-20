Pakistan Tribesmen hold protests against atrocities of Khyber police, block roads

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa : Angry locals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan blocked roads for several hours on Sunday to protest against rising atrocities by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Dawn reported that the agitators blocked the main Peshawar-Torkham Highway for long hours, demanding the Khyber police stop their atrocities and unlawful acts in the region.

The protest emerged straight after some officials in a recent incident forced the vehicle of one of the protestors to stop and forcibly search the personal belongings of the female family members, insisting that the women were drug carriers.

As per Dawn, the women were held under illegal detention and subjected to an unlawful body search. Moreover, their vehicle was also taken to an auto workshop for further search.

The family demanded the suspension of the officials involved in the detention of women by unlawful means and a brief enquiry into their acts.

The deteriorated law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has always been a major cause of concern for the locals residing in the region and have only added to the miseries of their lives.

In a recent move, the Chamkani tribe of Kurram in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and protested carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans of their demands, urging the government to take practical and effective steps to maintain law and order.

Moreover, in a separate incident, the residents of Swat took to the streets on Wednesday against the fresh wave of terrorism in the area. Concerns were expressed over the movement of militants in various parts of the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand Division.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal Minister Murad Saeed has accused the country’s Shahbaz Sharif-led government of being responsible for the division’s deteriorating law and order situation.

Earlier, it was reported that a district of Balochistan province has been witnessing the law and order situation for the last several months, raising a question mark about the administration.