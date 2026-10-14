Pakistan vows to defend Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, October 14, reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to protecting Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security amid escalating Houthi attacks on the kingdom.

He made the remarks during a meeting with retired Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood, the newly appointed secretary-general of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, who called on him at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mahmood was appointed the first secretary-general of the alliance between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in September.

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The alliance is based on the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed by the three countries on August 7, which stipulates that an armed attack against any one of them shall be regarded as an attack against all three.

According to Radio Pakistan, Mahmood briefed Sharif on the strategy to promote “defence and strategic cooperation” under the pact.

Sharif described the agreement as a “historic milestone for peace, unity and stability in the region” and wished Mahmood well in his new role.

The prime minister said Pakistan “stands shoulder to shoulder” with Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, defence and regional security, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting comes amid a fresh escalation in attacks on Saudi infrastructure, including airports and oil facilities, by Iran-backed Houthis.

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Saudi airports, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha airport, have been repeatedly targeted in Houthi attacks this month, disrupting flights and causing casualties.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said a limited fire broke out in an administrative building at an Aramco facility in the kingdom’s Eastern Province after it was targeted in an attack – even though no injuries were reported.

The incident came amid an exchange of attacks between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday night, marking a fresh escalation in the widening crisis in West Asia.