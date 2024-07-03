Pakistani actor Fawad Khan to romance Vaani Kapoor: Report

Mumbai: Fawad Khan is one of the most popular actors of Pakistani entertainment industry. His on-screen presence, chemistry with his co-actors and impeccable acting skills cemented his name as one of the best romantic heroes. After proving his mettle in Lollywood, Fawad Khan made a name for himself in the Bollywood with a memorable debut with ‘Khoobsurat’ in 2014.

He was last seen on Indian screens in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Kapoor & Sons’ in 2016.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Fawad Khan’s return to Hindi films. After nearly eight years away from the Indian silver screen, the Pakistani heartthrob is set to make a grand comeback, much to the delight of his fans.

Fawad Khan’s Return To Indian Cinema

Fawad Khan has been cast alongside Vaani Kapoor in an upcoming film, which is about to commence production. Filmfare confirmed this exciting news, adding that the shoot will begin in London soon. Currently, the pre-production phase is locked in, but the producers are keeping additional details under wraps to maintain the surprise and excitement.

Pakistani artists are banned from working on Indian projects after 2016 due to political tensions.

