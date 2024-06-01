Pakistani actor Feroze Khan gets married for second time – Watch

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, known for his roles in ‘Khaani’ and ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat,’ has got married for the second time. Several Pakistani news portals have confirmed the news, stating that he has got married to a girl from outside the industry named Dua. A video of the actor walking with his new wife is going viral on Instagram. However, the actor has not announced anything officially yet.

Feroze Khan Second Wedding Video

A short video of the actor’s pre-wedding celebrations too went viral on Friday. It features Feroze Khan with his new bride, Dua, went viral on Instagram, capturing the attention of fans and followers.

In the viral video, Feroze is seen wearing a stylish black outfit, while Dua dazzles in a yellow dress for the mehndi ceremony. The video also shows a heartwarming moment where Feroze is applying henna to Dua’s hands, marking the joyous occasion.

This wedding follows a tumultuous period after Feroze’s divorce from his first wife, Alizeh Sultan. The former couple’s custody battle over their two children was widely publicized and ultimately resolved in court. Feroze married Alizeh in 2018 and divorced her in 2022.

More About Feroze Khan

Feroze Khan is a famous Pakistani television and film actor known for his brilliant acting skills. He has appeared in numerous hit dramas, including “Gul E Rana,” “Woh Aik Pal,” “Heer Da Hero,” “Khaani,” “Dil Kya Karey,” “Aey Musht E Khaak,” “Ishqiya,” and “Habs.” He rose to fame through “Khaani,” which was a blockbuster drama.