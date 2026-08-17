Islamabad: Pakistani celebrity couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are facing fresh speculation about trouble in their marriage, with fans closely analysing their recent social media activity and public appearances.

It all started after Danish, on Sunday, attended a special screening of his hit drama Humrahi at Nueplex Cinema in Karachi, but Ayeza was notably absent from the event. Their silence on their Nikah anniversary on August 8 also caught the attention of fans, as neither shared a public post marking the occasion.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Ayeza recently shared a black-and-white picture on Instagram in which she appeared serious and covered both her ears with her hands. Although the actress did not mention Danish or her marriage, some followers interpreted the post as a possible reflection of her personal life.

Fans also noticed that the couple did not share family pictures around August 14, while reports circulating online claim that Ayeza has deleted several pictures with Danish from her Instagram account. Some social media users have gone as far as speculating that the couple could be considering separation.

However, the rumours remain unverified. Ayeza and Danish were reportedly vacationing together as recently as last month, making the latest speculation even more confusing. Their absence from each other’s social media posts or public events does not, by itself, confirm marital problems.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot on August 8, 2014, after an eight-year relationship. The couple has two children together.