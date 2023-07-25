Pakistani actors’ HUGE fees for wedding appearances will stun you!

Hyderabad: Having a celebrity attend your wedding is the newest trend sweeping the luxury wedding industry. While it is common knowledge that Bollywood celebrities charge extravagant fees for wedding appearances, the fees charged by Pakistani celebrities have also piqued the interest of many.

Just like their Indian counterparts, Pakistani stars are becoming increasingly popular choices for adding glamour and prestige to weddings, and fans are curious to learn more about the charges they command for being a part of these unforgettable celebrations.

Pakistani Celebrities’ Fee For Event Appearances

In an interview with Hasna Mana Hai, popular actress Sonya Hussyn revealed that many Pakistani celebrities charge a fortune for their attendance. She stated that attending weddings as a celebrity earns a lot of money. She also stated that it is a reasonably successful business.

According to reports, they charge in the millions which means over 10 lakhs. Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimur are one such couple who attends ordinary people’s weddings very often.

A few months back, the couple made headlines when they were spotted at a lavish wedding in Dubai that was hosted by renowned Indian actress Gauahar Khan. Ayeza’s brief appearance at the event caught everyone’s attention, and ever since then, the fees charged by Pakistani celebrities for their wedding appearances have become a hot topic of discussion among fans.