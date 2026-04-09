Hyderabad: Several Pakistani actors’ Instagram accounts have unexpectedly become visible to some users in India, sparking confusion online. On Thursday, many social media users reported that they were able to access the official profiles of popular stars like Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Mahira Khan, Bilal Abbas Khan, and Fawad Khan.

However, the access appears inconsistent, as many others in India continue to see restrictions on the same accounts.

In several cases, users searching for these profiles are still met with the message: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.” This mixed experience has led to speculation that the sudden visibility may be due to a temporary ‘technical glitch’, similar to a brief episode reported in July 2025.

Social media influencer Anchal Mehta shared a video claiming that not only actors’ accounts but even major Pakistani entertainment channels like ARY Digital and Hum TV had become accessible in India. However, her claims were met with mixed reactions, as many users responded that the accounts were still blocked for them.

As of now, there has been no official clarification on whether the restrictions have been lifted or if this is merely a technical issue. The situation remains unclear, leaving users to wait and watch for further updates.

Why were Pakistani artists banned

The restrictions on Pakistani artists’ social media accounts in India date back to April 2025, following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists lost their lives. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Alongside military action, authorities also moved to restrict digital access to several Pakistani public figures.

The decision was backed by sections of the Indian government and entertainment industry, citing national security concerns and rising diplomatic tensions. Several collaborations, film projects, and brand endorsements involving Pakistani artists were also put on hold during this period.

Whether the recent developments signal a policy change or are simply a technical glitch remains to be seen.