Pakistani actress Kubra Khan announces wedding, ‘Bismillah’

Islamabad: And the wait is finally over! After months of speculations and countless rumors, one of the most beloved couples in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, have officially announced their wedding.

The much-awaited ceremony is set to take place at the end of February. Kubra and Gohar, who have been the best of friends for nine years, are now ready to embark on this beautiful new chapter together.

Over the years, they’ve supported each other through thick and thin, and their fans couldn’t be happier with the big announcement.

Speculation about their relationship had been making rounds in the media for a long time. Putting all rumors to rest, the couple shared the most adorable announcement, leaving their fans delighted.

The news was made even more special with the help of their celebrity friends, including Wajahat Rauf and his wife, Shahzad Sheikh and his wife, Ali Rehman Khan, Aashir Wajahat, and Humayun Saeed alongside Sana Shahnawaz. In a heartwarming video, these stars made the official announcement, which concluded with Kubra and Gohar standing together, smiling, and confirming their marriage.

With the caption, “Aapke Pyar aur Duaon ke saath … Bismillah,” the couple shared the announcement video on social media.

Fans and industry friends quickly poured in their love, blessings, and congratulations for the couple.