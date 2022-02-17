Pakistani band Junoon set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Pakistani Sufi rock band Junoon is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai— the world’s largest cultural gathering, on Friday, February 18.

The trio, led by founder Salman Ahmed, lead vocalist Ali Azmat and bassist Brian O’Connell, will return to town after a November 2019 concert where they performed in front of a selling audience at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

The trio will grace the stage at the new DEC Arena at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST).

Junoon will perform their hit tracks such as ‘Sayonee’, ‘Yaar Bina Dil’, ‘Sajna’, and ‘Tara Jala’ among others.

See Junoon, Pakistan's originators of Sufi rock, reunite at Expo 2020 Dubai's DEC Arena on February 18, at 21:00.



Considered to be one of the top hit music hits in Pakistan, Junoon conquered the music charts in the 1990s and early 2000s with a slew of critically acclaimed albums such as “Enkilab”, “Azadi” and “Parvaz”.

Expo visitors will be able to enjoy the concert for free, which is included in the ticket price. However, those wishing to attend the concert should get there early as admission is on a first-come first-served basis.