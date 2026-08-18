Islamabad: Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat is currently one of the most talked-about shows among viewers, with its latest episodes sparking a heated discussion online. Airing on ARY Digital, the drama stars Durefishan Saleem as Zaryab and Sheheryar Munawar as Abu Bakar, with Nameer Khan playing Zamil.

Written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Saqib Khan, the series explores spirituality, faith, ambitions and the choices people make in their personal lives. However, a recent storyline involving Zaryab and Zamil has left viewers divided.

In the latest episodes, Zaryab visits Zamil’s house, following which the story jumps to the next morning. When her grandmother questions her about where she had been, Zaryab remains silent. The sequence, along with the way she washes her face and hands, led viewers to believe that the characters had been physically intimate.

these are clear signs zaryab is too scared too disappoint Zamil,she is overly attached to him,in the back of her mind she does know she is making mistake but again she is sees the ring and is optimistic they are going to marry.#DarENijaat#DurefishanSaleem pic.twitter.com/gQztX4QjtS — 🐰 (@staycalmgurll) August 14, 2026

A fan on X directly asked writer Umera Ahmed whether the scene was intended to imply that Zaryab and Zamil had been intimate. Umera confirmed it with a simple “Yes.”

The revelation has triggered a strong response from viewers. Many are praising the makers for addressing a sensitive issue without explicitly showing the act on screen. Several fans also appreciated the way the drama balances themes of deen and dunya while creating suspense around its characters.

“The alcohol part and Hayaa part was done so well. Abu Bakar track got a shocker. Umera Ahmed writing always grips you,” one viewer wrote.

Another praised the show’s storytelling, saying that it has kept audiences intrigued and eager to see what happens next.

However, not everyone is comfortable with the storyline. A section of viewers has criticised the makers for bringing intimate relationships into a television drama, particularly one that many families watch together. Some expressed concern that such storylines could influence younger viewers or make certain behaviour appear acceptable.

“Was this necessary?” one viewer questioned, while another said Pakistani dramas were once considered family-friendly entertainment and criticised what they felt was an increasing influence of Western culture.

The contrasting reactions have made Dar-e-Nijaat a major talking point, with viewers debating whether the drama is responsibly portraying a harsh reality or crossing a line for mainstream television.

With the story taking an increasingly intriguing turn, audiences are now waiting to see how Zaryab, Zamil and Abu Bakar’s tracks unfold in the upcoming episodes.

Are you watching Dar-e-Nijaat? What do you think about the latest storyline? Comment below.