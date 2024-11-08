Pakistani drama Sunn Mere Dil crosses 140M: Wahaj Ali’s new hit!

Islamabad: Pakistani drama serial Sunn Mere Dil, starring Wahaj Ali as Bilal Abdullah and Maya Ali as Sadaf Namdar, has been winning over audiences with its intense storyline and the electrifying chemistry between its lead actors.

The show, which airs on Geo TV every Wednesday and Thursday, has already achieved major milestones, racking up an impressive 140 million views across just nine episodes.

Directed by Haseeb Hassan, known for hits like Alif and Jannat Se Aagay, Sunn Mere Dil is produced by 7th Sky Entertainment and written by the renowned Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar.

The story follows the emotional journey of Bilal Abdullah, a wealthy businessman, who falls deeply in love with Sadaf Namdar, a young woman grappling with financial hardships after her father’s passing and her younger brother’s illness.

The drama, which has only aired 10 episodes so far, is already being hailed as a blockbuster. It is being predicted that it will soon join the ranks of recent billion-view hits like Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Jaan Nisar.

Sunn Mere Dil boasts a stellar cast alongside Wahaj and Maya, including Usama Khan, Hira Mani, Amar Khan, Saba Hameed, Muhammad Ahmed, and Shahveer Kadwani.