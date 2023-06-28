Pakistani drama Tere Bin’s last episode to air on THIS date!

Hyderabad: From captivating audiences across the globe to sparking controversy with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the popular Pakistani drama Tere Bin has managed to break all records of popularity. The drama, which has captured the hearts of millions of viewers across the world, is reportedly nearing its conclusion.

While there is no official announcement from the makers about the last episode of the show, speculations are rife that fans might have to bid farewell to the beloved characters ‘Murtasim and Meerab’ this week. The last episode of Tere Bin is likely to air tomorrow, June 29.

Since its debut, Tere Bin has captivated audiences with its compelling narrative, exceptional performances, and seamless portrayal of emotions that resonate deeply with viewers.

The last week’s promo was quite an intriguing one as it showcased Meerab returning to the Haweli while Murtasim was getting married to Haya.

Though the exact outcome of this reunion remains uncertain, many fans are of the view that Meerab and Murtasim’s relationship can never be the same after the patch-up because it was a toxic marriage.

It is said that Meerab’s return has evoked conflicting feelings in Murtasim which might trigger a series of events that will eventually lead to his separation from Haya. Several fans have also concluded that the drama has been ruined for them and now they are only waiting for the ending.

No matter what the ending, one thing is for sure, the last episode of “Tere Bin” promises to be an emotional rollercoaster as the characters navigate their intertwined destinies, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the resolution of their favourite love triangle. Viewers will also witness the climax of a captivating tale that explores love, sacrifice, and the unpredictable nature of human relationships.

With its rumoured departure, fans are left eagerly awaiting the final episodes, hoping to find closure for their favourite characters and relish the lasting impact this remarkable drama has had on Pakistani television.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Tere Bin and other Pakistani shows.