Pakistani dramas list 2025: Tere Bin 2 removed, fans left angry

Islamabad: The Pakistani entertainment industry had a remarkable 2024 with stellar dramas like Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Jafaa, Ishq Murshid, and Zard Patton Ka Bunn dominating screens. 2025 has arrived and this year too Lollywood has an exciting lineup of projects to keep audiences hooked.

However, one notable absence has left fans heartbroken — the much-anticipated sequel to Tere Bin.

Starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, Tere Bin captured hearts with its gripping storyline and unforgettable performances. The romantic drama, which aired from December 28, 2022, to July 6, 2023, concluded its 58-episode run as a massive hit.

Fans were thrilled when the makers announced Tere Bin 2 in December 2023. However, the entire year of 2024 passed without any updates, leaving YumHaj fans (as they fondly call Wahaj-Yumna admirers) frustrated.

As hopes for the sequel’s arrival in 2025 grew, 7th Sky Entertainment on Wednesday dropped a promo reel of its upcoming mega-dramas for the year. While the slate includes exciting titles like Humraaz featuring Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan, and Sanwal Yaar Piya starring Durefishan Saleem and Ahmed Ali Akbar, there was no mention of Tere Bin 2.

This omission has sparked an outcry on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment and demanding the makers prioritize the return of Wahaj Ali as Murtasim and Yumna Zaidi as Meerub as soon as possible.

“Tere Bin brought us joy like no other drama. Why are we being kept waiting so long for the sequel? Please bring YumHaj back soon!” a fan said.

Will 2025 be another year without Tere Bin 2? Only time will tell.