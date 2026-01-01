Pakistani intruder caught at Rajasthan border

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st January 2026 2:40 pm IST
Indo-Pak international border.
Amritsar: View of the fences on Indo-Pak international border. (PTI Photo)

Jaipur: The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a Pakistani national who allegedly crossed into the Indian territory through the border in Jaisalmer district, officials said on Thursday.

The intruder was caught in an area adjoining the Nachna and Nokh sectors, they said.

Officials said the intruder is prima facie suspected to be mentally unstable, though his exact condition and background will be confirmed after a detailed medical examination and questioning by the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC).

During preliminary questioning, the man identified himself as Ishrat, 35, son of Rana Mohammad Aslam, and a resident of Sargodha district in Pakistan‘s Punjab province.

He had on him Pakistani currency notes, a knife, and a few other items, officials said.

The BSF handed him over to the Nokh Police Station for further investigation.

Police and security agencies are questioning the man to ascertain the circumstances of his border crossing and any possible security implications.

