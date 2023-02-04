Pakistani journalists make fun of Salman Khan, Indian netizens hit back

Mumbai: One of the popular news channels of Pakistan Geo News’ morning show hosts Huma Amir & Abdullah Sultan were nonplussed during informing the audience about the gifts Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul received at their wedding. The short clip in which Huma and Abdullah are seen relating the expensive gifts of the newlywed couple to Pakistan’s economy is going viral in India.

In the video clip shared on Twitter, the note of sarcasm in the voice of the hosts is visible and it seems that the duo are trying to make fun of Bollywood celebrities, especially Salman Khan who according to various reports gave a luxurious gift to Athiya Shetty on her wedding.

Making fun of Salman Khan for being bachelor in fifties, host Abdullah Sultan said, “Salman Khan, jinki khudh ki shaadi nahi hui hai. Pata nahi honi hai ki nahi honi hai, aur pata nahi inko wapas milega yaa nahi milega. Unhone apne kareebe dost Suniel Shetty ki beti ko mehengi gaadi di hai.”

Huma then goofs up with the price and says 64 lakhs instead of 1 crore and 64 lakhs. She is then seen being trolled by her co-anchor and the duo is seen making actual fun of Salman Khan.

After watching the video, Amber Zaidi, an India entrepreneur, film producer and media personality hit back at the Geo news achors by sharing the clip. She wrote, ”Pakistani be like.. Itne paise bhi hote hai kya!”



Watch video below.

Pakistani be like.. Itne paise bhi hote hai kya!🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ER3MM6WAdh — Amber Zaidi 🇮🇳 (@Amberological) February 1, 2023

The video is doing rounds on social media right now and Indian Twitter users have started trolling back the Pakistani newscasters.

One of the users wrote, “Maana Bikhaari ho, Kamse kam amount to barabar bolo,” while another said, “Agar humne diya hai to vo bhi denge true. Ye Bharat ka culture hai aur pakistan bharat ka hi part tha culturally 100-200 tak koi change aane waala nhi h.”

Another user wrote, “In Pakistan, the marriage of the celebrity people is less than equal to the marriage of the ultimate poor background family in India. So We Indians can understand their feelings. In what situation do they face after hearing all this.”

A third user wrote, ”Actually the gifts they’re talking about are nothing compared to the affluence enjoyed by the corrupt politicians of Pak. In the kind of misery they’re in, one politician son recently bought a Ferrari!”

Relevant to mention here that the spokesperson of Suniel Shetty has denied that Athiya and Rahul received any gifts from various prominent personalities and termed reports related to expensive gifts fake.