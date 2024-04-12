Pakistani man kills wife, seven children over financial concerns

A man in Pakistan’s Punjab province allegedly killed his wife and seven minor children on Friday, April 12.

The accused, identified as Sajjad Khokhar, a laborer, reportedly attacked his wife, Kausar, 42, and their seven children—four daughters and three sons, aged between eight months and 10 years—with an axe, resulting in their immediate deaths.

Law enforcement officials have arrested the man, and a case has been filed against him. The suspect confessed to the crime, stating that he committed the act because he could no longer provide for his children.

Police reports indicate that the accused was mentally distressed due to financial troubles and frequently engaged in arguments with his wife.