Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Ajmer for Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti

Approximately 100 pilgrims from Pakistan arrived in Rajasthan’s Ajmer to participate in the ongoing 813th Urs of the revered Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The Urs marks the death anniversary of the 13th-century saint also Known as Garib Nazaw.

The pilgrims reached Ajmer after a well-planned journey, entered India through the Attari Wagah Border (Amritsar, Punjab) and then travelled by a special train to reach their destinations.

Upon their arrival at the Ajmer railway station in the early hours, they were warmly welcomed under stringent security measures. The pilgrims sang the devotional song “Mere Khwaja Piya, Dar Par Bulwa Liya.”

While speaking to ANI, a pilgrim said, “We come with a message of peace. We hope Modi Ji keeps giving us visas to visit Kwaja Gareeb Nawaz.”

The pilgrims have brought special offerings, including famous Pakistani sweets and bouquets, as a mark of reverence.

The group accompanied by two Pakistani Embassy officials also presented a ‘chadar’ on behalf of the Pakistani government.

Ajmer GRP CO Ram Avatar confirmed the group’s arrival, stating, “There are 91 members in the group, including two officers. They were received at the station amid tight security and escorted to Central Girls School in Ajmer, where arrangements for their stay have been made.”

Given the heightened security concerns, the administration, police, GRP, and other security agencies were on high alert. Before the train’s arrival, CID and GRP teams conducted security checks at the Ajmer railway station.

Armed soldiers, commandos, and police personnel were stationed across the area to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. They were then transported to their accommodation under tight security via roadway buses.

Every year, a lottery system organised by the Pakistani government determines the pilgrims allowed to participate in the Ajmer Urs.

The list of selected pilgrims is sent to the Indian government, which decides the final number of participants permitted entry.

Traditionally, the pilgrims stay in Ajmer’s Chudi Bazar, where the district administration manages their arrangements.

The Urs, which runs from January 2 to January 10, is expected to draw millions of devotees from across the world.

