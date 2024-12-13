Pakistani singer Atif Aslam to perform in Dubai

Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, known for his mesmerisng stage presence and soul-stirring voice, makes a triumphant return to perform a live concert in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The singer will grace the Coca-Cola Arena stage at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST) on February 1, 2025.

Back by popular demand, he will perform soulful numbers from popular Coke Studio sessions and standout tracks from numerous Bollywood film scores for an unforgettable evening.

Talking about his performance in Dubai, Atif Aslam said in a statement, ” The UAE truly feels like my second home. The incredible warmth and love from the audiences here make every visit special, and I can’t imagine celebrating the new year anywhere else. Just like my fans, I eagerly await the chance to welcome the new year with my performance in Dubai. Each time I perform, the love I receive feels as if it’s my very first show here.”

“In 2025, I hope to entertain my fans even more, build deeper connections, and achieve new milestones in my career,” he added.

Fans can anticipate his popular hits like Pehli Dafa, Jeena Jeena, Rafta Rafta, Be Itehaan, Tajdar-e-Haram, and Dil Diyan Gallan being transformed into musical masterpieces.

How to book tickets

Tickets for the Atif Aslam’s concert are available on Platinumlist.net.

Ticket categories:

Bronze: Dirham 150

Silver: Dirham 200

Gold: Dirham 250

Diamond: Dirham 350

Platinum: Dirham 550

VIP: Dirham 750

Royal: Dirham 2,000-5,000

Patrons under 16 must be accompanied by an adult 18+, and all attendees, including children over 12 months, need a valid ticket to enter Coca-Cola Arena.

