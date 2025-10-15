Hyderabad: Reality TV formats continue to cross borders and find new audiences around the world. After the success of adaptations like Tamasha (Pakistani Bigg Boss) from the Dutch series Big Brother, Pakistan has now stepped into the dating reality space with a brand-new show titled Lazawal Ishq.

A New Chapter in Pakistani Reality TV

Lazawal Ishq brings a fresh concept to Pakistani entertainment. The show revolves around a group of men and women who stay together in a lavish villa, where their every move is captured by cameras. The series highlights themes of love, competition, jealousy, and emotional connections as participants search for true love.

The show made its debut on September 29 on YouTube and is hosted by popular Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar, known for her performances in Dhai Chaal, Behnaz, and Money Back Guarantee.

Inspired by International Hits

The makers of Lazawal Ishq have drawn creative inspiration from the Turkish show Ask Adasi and the worldwide sensation Love Island. Originally a British series, Love Island has gained global fame with adaptations in countries like the United States, Germany, and Australia. Following a similar format, Lazawal Ishq offers a mix of romance, drama, and unpredictable twists as participants live and interact under constant camera supervision.

Lazawal Ishq Contestants and Format

The first episode introduced ten contestants, equally divided between men and women. The female participants are Jannat, Urooj, Laiba, Batool, and Fatima, while the male contestants include Hamza, Sheeraz, Fahad, Junaid, and Maaz.

The premiere episode aired on the official @LazawalIshqChannel on YouTube, which has already attracted over 40,000 subscribers. The video has crossed 1.1 million views, reflecting the audience’s excitement to witness Pakistan’s first modern dating show filled with romance, emotions, and reality drama.