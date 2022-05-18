Pak’s Tik Toker Humaira Asghar poses by forest fire, sparks outrage

Islamabad: A Pakistani social media star, Humaira Asghar is receiving severe backlash from netizens after she posed for a video with forest fire in the background.

Humaira, who goes by user name ‘Dolly Official’ on Instagram, has a fan following of 476K. She has over 11 million followers on her Tik Tok account.

In the video that is going crazy viral on social media, Humaira can be seen donning a silver gown and walking in the midst of a burning forest. She captioned the video, “Fire erupts wherever I am.”

She has received fierce criticism on this video and many angry netizens demanded a punishment calling her act as ‘criminal behaviour’.

This tiktoker from Pakistan has set fire to the forest for 15 sec video.



Government should make sure that culprits are punished and the tiktoker along with the brand should be penalised. #Pakistan #TikTok pic.twitter.com/76ad77ULdJ — Discover Pakistan 🇵🇰 | پاکستان (@PakistanNature) May 17, 2022

The video has been taken down since then and Humaira released a statement saying that she was not the one who started the fire and there was no harm in making videos in front of it.

Reacting to her videos, Rina Saeed Khan Satti, a Pakistani environmental activist said, “She should have made attempts to extinguish the fire instead of glamourising it.”

Here’s how social media users reacted: