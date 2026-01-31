‘Pal Pal’ singer Affan Khan aka Afusic ties knot in a private nikah

Islamabad: Pakistani music sensation Affan Khan, popularly known by his stage name Afusic, has entered a new phase of life as he got married in a private nikah ceremony on January 30, 2026. The intimate wedding was attended only by close family members and friends.

The singer surprised fans by sharing a few glimpses from the ceremony on social media. In the photos, Afusic is seen wearing a classic white kurta paired with a pastel green embroidered waistcoat. Another image shows the couple seated opposite each other in a softly decorated setting, where the singer appears to be holding a guitar, adding a personal and artistic touch to the occasion.

While the images captured warm and emotional moments, the bride’s identity has been kept confidential. Fans respected the couple’s decision for privacy and flooded social media with congratulatory messages and prayers as the photos quickly went viral.

More about Affan Khan aka Afusic

Affan Khan rose to global fame in early 2025 with his breakout hit “Pal Pal” featuring Ali Soomro. The song topped Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart and has crossed 250 million streams worldwide. His success also earned him a spot in Spotify’s RADAR Pakistan program alongside leading artists such as Hasan Raheem and Shae Gill.

Son of renowned singer Azeem Sarwar, Afusic is widely admired for blending modern rap with romantic melodies and for contributing to the growing influence of Pakistan’s independent music scene.