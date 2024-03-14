Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s BMW iX: Know lavish car’s price

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Ibrahim Ali Khan and stunning Palak Tiwari were spotted together recently, sparking rumors of a budding romance. The much-talked-about duo stepped out for a cozy dinner last week.

Ibrahim and Palak made a grand entrance at a restaurant in a BMW iX, an electric luxury SUV that costs Rs. 1.21 crore. This high-tech ride turned heads as it symbolized their style and eco-consciousness.

When they stepped out of the car, both Ibrahim and Palak were dressed in elegant black attire. The couple seemed relaxed, smiling and laughing as they entered the restaurant.

This isn’t the first time Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been caught in the spotlight. Their frequent outings together have fueled speculation about their relationship status. Whether it’s casual coffee dates, late-night drives, or now, a romantic dinner, the duo continues to keep fans guessing.

While neither Ibrahim nor Palak has officially confirmed their relationship, their appearances together speak volumes. Fans eagerly await any hint of an announcement.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Work Front

Ibrahim assisted Karan Johar on the romantic film Rocky aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani. It is rumored that Ibrahim will make his acting debut in the upcoming movie ‘Sarzameen,’ produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Palak Tiwari, who was last seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, Currently working on multiple projects Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and The Virgin Tree’. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, and Sunny Singh.