Palak Tiwari turns Hyderabadi bride in Khada Dupatta [Video]

Hyderabad: Being the ‘City of Nizams’, Hyderabad is famous for its rich history, traditions, and culture which is being upheld by the people of the city, to date. One such tradition is the Hyderabadi Muslim brides donning a ‘Khada Dupatta’, an elaborate wedding ensemble comprising a kurta (tunic), churidaar (extra-long slim pants that gather at the ankles), and a 6-yard dupatta (stole or veil).

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that a Hyderabadi wedding is incomplete without the bride and guests adorning themselves with a Khada Dupatta.

Khada Dupatta is a timeless piece of garment and several Hyderabadi fashion designers try to capture that essence. Ismath Khan Couture is one such bridal fashion house that creates stunning designs and versions of the regal attire of the Nizams.

Palak Tiwari in Khada Dupatta

Television celebrity Shweta Tiwari’s daughter and ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ fame Palak Tiwari flaunted herself in Ismath Khan Couture’s Khada Duppata during an ad campaign in Hyderabad.

In a recent video shared on Ismath Khan Couture’s official Instagram handle, celebrity Palak Tiwari can be seen wearing the bridal attire.

They captioned the video, ” Bijlee bijlee queen @palaktiwarii honored us by representing our signature khada dupatta. For someone who admired her mother and watched prerna my entire childhood, it felt surreal to meet this beautiful doll and had an amazing time. Super down to earth and beautiful personality. Thankyou @bsagoldanddiamonds for choosing IKC, it was amazing to collaborate with you. 🥰”

Palak Tiwari looks stunning in the video, donning a burnt orange Khada Dupatta along with Hyderabad’s signature jewelry- ‘Satlada’, ‘Jadawi Laccha’, ‘Jhoomar’, ‘Karan Phool’, and ‘Maang Tika’.

What do you think of Palak Tiwari’s look? Comment down below.