Palash Muchhal breaks silence after Smriti Mandhana calls off wedding

Hyderabad: Music composer Palash Muchhal has issued a public statement addressing his wedding controversy with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. He confirmed that he is moving on from the relationship and spoke about the cheating allegations circulating online.

Palash Says He Is Moving On

Sharing a note on Instagram, Palash wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs.”

He continued, “I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand. While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time.”

Smriti Mandhana Confirms Wedding Is Called Off

Earlier on Sunday, Smriti posted her own statement. She wrote, “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.”

She added, “I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

The couple was scheduled to marry in November. The ceremony was postponed after health issues in the family. Soon after, leaked chats involving Palash sparked rumours that led to heavy public scrutiny and the eventual cancellation of the wedding.