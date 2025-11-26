Mumbai: Ever since Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding was put on hold due to health concerns related to Smriti’s father, the internet has been buzzing with speculations. The couple, who were set to tie the knot on November 23, have now found themselves surrounded by some strange rumours regarding their relationship.

Social media has been flooded with unverified claims, including allegations that Palash Muchhal cheated on Smriti Mandhana. None of these rumours have been confirmed, yet users continue to dig out old pictures and videos of the composer, pushing them back into viral circulation.

After pictures of Palash with his ex-girlfriend Birva Shah resurfaced, now an old video of Palash alongside Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife Natasa Stankovic has gone viral amid the ongoing chatter.

In the clip, Natasa is seen vibing to DJ Waley Babu, the song that made her widely popular, while Palash sits next to her, enjoying the moment. There is nothing controversial in the video itself, but social media has been connecting it to the current speculation.

Meanwhile, fans noticed that after the wedding was postponed, Smriti Mandhana removed all wedding-related posts, including the proposal video, from her social media handles. Palash, however, still has all pictures and videos featuring Smriti on his account.

As of now, neither Smriti nor Palash has issued any statement regarding the cheating rumours or a rescheduled wedding date. All claims circulating online remain unverified.