Palash Muchhal’s romantic photos with ex girlfriend go viral

Mumbai: The internet is buzzing with drama as the wedding controversy between Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal takes a surprising turn. What started as rumours of their wedding being called off has now escalated into a full-blown social media storm, thanks to the sudden resurfacing of Palash’s romantic photos with his ex-girlfriend, Birva Shah and his viral chats with a woman named Mary D’Costa.

Palash Muchhal, Birva Shah’s photos

The images, especially his grand proposal to Birva Shah, have gone viral on X, prompting heated discussions online. The proposal, complete with candles, flowers and an extravagant set-up straight out of a Bollywood film, is now at the centre of public attention.

According to reports, Palash and Birva Shah were once in a serious relationship with support from both families, before parting ways, after which he got engaged to Smriti Mandhana. Check out the viral pictures below.

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal wedding called off

The controversy intensified when screenshots allegedly showing Palash flirting with another woman circulated online. Adding fuel to speculation, Smriti removed all her pre-wedding photos and videos with Palash from her Instagram profile. Fans quickly linked this to the cheating rumours, even though there has been no official confirmation of any fallout.

Palash Mucchal leaked chat

He cheated on Smriti Mandana 💔 pic.twitter.com/LEJhdjSR2j — Jesse Pinkman ✨ (@thebrazilianass) November 25, 2025

Meanwhile, Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was hospitalised on her wedding day, followed by Palash’s brief hospitalisation as well. Amid rising speculation, Palash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, issued a statement urging privacy. Clarifying the situation, she said the wedding has only been “put on hold due to Smriti’s father’s health”, dismissing rumours of cancellation or controversy.

However, the internet refuses to calm down. Between viral proposal photos, alleged chat leaks, and Instagram clues, fans are debating every detail, turning the situation into one of the most trending and talked-about controversies online.