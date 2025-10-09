Palestinain Dr Hussam Abu Safiya nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Dr Abu Safiya had refused to abandon his patients even amid Israel's nonstop shelling and ignored the Zionist army's death threats.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th October 2025 9:37 pm IST
Dr Hussam Abu Safiya
Dr Hussam Abu Safiya

Palestinian paediatrician and director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, known for his unwavering courage and resilience during the ongoing military operation by the Israeli Army, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Kamal Adwan Hospital was the last functioning hospital in North Gaza. On December 27, 2024, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya and other medical staff were detained by the Israeli army.

According to his lawyer, Dr Abu Safiya’s condition has rapidly deteriorated, losing over 30 kgs. His health worsened following violent interrogations at Sde Teiman prison and poor conditions in Ofer prison, where he contracted scabies and subjected to solitary confinement, repeated assault and beatings.

Memory Khan Seminar

He also suffers from high blood pressure and continues to face complications from earlier shrapnel injuries.

Dr Abu Safiya had refused to abandon his patients even amid Israel’s nonstop shelling and ignored the Zionist army’s death threats. He continues to remain in detention without trial under what rights groups describe as harsh and inhumane conditions.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th October 2025 9:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button