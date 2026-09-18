Palestine ambassador meets Keralam CM, discusses bilateral ties

New Delhi: Palestine Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh on Friday, September 18, met Chief Minister V D Satheesan and discussed possible programmes between the West Asian country and Keralam.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting held in New Delhi, Abu Shawesh said it was his first meeting with Satheesan and described it as a “pleasure and an honour”.

“We discussed more than one issue. The very first issue was the bilateral relation between Palestine at large and India at large, and Palestine and Keralam in particular. There are a lot of issues to talk about later on, and there are a lot of programmes that we can push,” he said.

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Abu Shawesh said Keralam had been a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause and expressed hope that it would continue to extend its support.

Asked about assistance to Palestinians and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, he said the issue did not come up during his meeting with Satheesan.

“We did not discuss this issue. We will discuss it, as we used to, with the Government of India at large. But if there is something to be discussed with the Government of Keralam, the Chief Minister of the state, this will be in Keralam itself, and I am going to announce it in due time,” he said.