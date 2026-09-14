Man tied up, brutally assaulted during robbery in Keralam

Kochi: A 28-year-old man suffered multiple fractures to his ribs and hands after he was allegedly brutally assaulted and robbed by two persons near Aluva railway station here, police said on Monday.

The injured, Jofin Joju of Kodanad near here, was walking towards Aluva railway station when he was allegedly approached by the two-member gang on Sunday early morning.

According to the FIR, the accused first hurled a stone at Joju, causing a head injury.

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When he tried to flee, the accused restrained him, tied his hands and legs with ropes and kicked him into a nearby canal.

The assault resulted in a fracture to his right wrist and a wound on his chin, the FIR said.

While he was lying on the ground, the accused allegedly kicked him and repeatedly hit his right ribcage with a granite stone, causing three fractures on the right side, the FIR said.

After threatening to kill him, the accused then allegedly took Rs 1,000 from his bag and the chain he was wearing, police said.

Joju later contacted his friends, who reached the spot and shifted him to a hospital.

He is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital, police said.

Aluva police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police said CCTV footage from the area has been examined and people suspected of involvement in similar theft cases are being tracked.

Officials said they have identified several suspects and efforts are on to trace and interrogate them.