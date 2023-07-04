Palestine suspends contact and security coordination with Israel

Jerusalem: The President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, on Monday, suspended contact and security coordination with Israel after Israeli security forces launched a major raid against Palestinian rebels in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Reuters reported.

The decision was made after Abbas held an emergency meeting with other leaders of Palestine amid the fatal rocket launch from Israel in Jenin.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israeli occupation forces killed nine civilians on Monday in the occupied West Bank, eight in Jenin and one in Ramallah. And at least 50 civilians sustained severe injuries.

Nine Palestinians were killed in raids by Israeli forces on the Palestinian city of Jenin on Monday– one of the large-scale attacks into the occupied West Bank in twenty years.

Lynn Hastings, the UN’s resident humanitarian coordinator, described “alarm” at the “scale of Israeli forces operation in Jenin”, adding on Twitter, “Airstrikes were used in the densely populated refugee camp. Several dead and critically wounded. Access to all injured must be ensured.”

The Health Ministry reports that Israeli forces have killed nearly 190 Palestinians since the beginning of the year and over 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.