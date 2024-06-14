Palestine’s first Olympian Majed Abu Maraheel dies in Gaza

The first Palestinian Olympic runner, Majed Abu Maraheel, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. He was 61.

Maraheel died from kidney failure and an inability to receive treatment due to the destruction of hospitals and medical centres by Israeli forces in the ongoing war in Gaza, Paltoday TV reported.

الأسرة الرياضية وأهالي مخيم النصيرات يشيعون جثمان الكابتن ماجد ابو مراحيل الذي توفي بعد صراع مع المرض وشح الدواء نتيجة العدوان المستمر على قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/87WGduoQbA — قناة فلسطين اليوم (@Paltodaytv) June 13, 2024

In a statement on Facebook, Palestine Athletics Federation said, “The big one is gone. The good one is gone. The Olympic runner is gone. He left from holding the flag and ran in Atlanta tracks crying. He left who stopped the world to live Palestine in 1996.”

“The Palestinian Football Federation, its board, and game cadres express their deepest condolences to the Palestinian sports family and Abu Maraheel family.”

The federation added, “We ask the Almighty to bless the deceased with his mercy and dwell him in his vast paradise. To Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.”

About Maraheel

Maraheel completed his basic and preparatory studies in UNRWA schools, high school diploma from Khaled bin Al-Walid Secondary School for Boys in Nuseirat, and obtained an Arabic Language diploma from the Teachers’ House.

He began his sporting career in schools and arenas, joining Al-Zaytoun Sports Club in 1981.

In 1995, he participated in the Arab Championship in Cairo and achieved a 12th place ranking.

Maraheel was the first to represent Palestine in the International Olympic Games, at the Atlanta Games in the United States (US) in 1996, where he raised his country’s flag.

ماجد أبو مراحيل… صاحب المشاركة الفلسطينية الأولى في دورة الألعاب الاولمبية في أتلانتا عام 1996 واول من رفع علم #فلسطين فيها!#ماجد_ابو_مراحيل #أولمبياد_أتلانتا pic.twitter.com/ET7SMyDfEV — الكرمل (@alcarmelnet) October 3, 2022

He joined the Leipzig Institute in Germany in 1998 as the first Palestinian student and obtained an advanced certificate in athletics training.

Maraheel carried the Palestinian flag at the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2000 with tears streaming down his face.

He was appointed as a coach and succeeded in discovering talents and players and including them in the national team to represent Palestine in international forums.