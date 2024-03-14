Palestinian boy shot dead by Israeli forces in East Jerusalem

A 12-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli forces at a Shuafat refugee camp in occupied east Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, March 12, Palestinian media reported.

A video clip circulated on social media showed the child Rami al-Halhuli lighting a firework with other children, then the sound of a single gunshot is heard. The boy falls to the ground as a firework from his hand erupts into the sky.

Also Read Why Hollywood celebrities wore red pins at Oscars 2024?

Rami’s father revealed to the BBC that he was playing with his brothers and friends after breaking his Ramzan fast.

جيش الاحتلال يُعدم طفلا فلسطينيا رميا بالرصاص.



ارتقاء الطفل رامي حمدان الحلحولي من مخيم شعفاط بعد إطلاق الرصاص باتجاهه مباشرة من قبل جيش الاحتلال الاسرائيلي ..

رامي كان بيلعب بحارته بالالعاب النارية مع رفاقه في الحي الفلسطيني .. قناصة الاحتلال اعدمته بدم بارد .



بن غفير معلقاً… pic.twitter.com/MitLzS5MoS — ‏جَفرَا الحُب والثَورة 🇵🇸 𓂆 (@jafra_ps) March 12, 2024

https://twitter.com/OnlinePalEng/status/1767748689378828790?t=SnVuY7Kywj0Lytd8798u9Q&s=19

In this regard, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Tuesday praised the Israeli soldier who killed Rami, describing the boy as a “terrorist.”

US to impose sanctions on settlement outposts in West Bank

The United States (US) is set to impose sanctions on two West Bank Israeli settlements and three extremist settlers amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to a report published by Axios on Wednesday, March 13.

Axios reported that three unnamed American officials claimed that these outposts were used by extremist Israeli settlers to launch attacks on Palestinians.

The settlement outposts initially provided logistical support to extremist settlers who committed acts of violence against Palestinians.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces escalation of operations in the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, has led to the deaths of 433 Palestinians, injuries of 4,700, and arrests of 7,555.

Defense for Children International Palestine reports 25 children have been killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the start of the 2024.

The West Bank escalation is linked to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, resulting in over 31,000 deaths, primarily children and women, and widespread destruction and famine.

Israel continues the war despite appearing before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the first time since 1948, on charges of committing genocide against the Palestinians.