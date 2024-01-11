Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 23,357

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 23,357, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said.

The Ministry said on Wednesday in a press statement that the Israeli army killed 147 Palestinians and wounded 243 others during the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry added that since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, 59,410 Palestinians were wounded as a result of Israeli attacks.

According to Palestinian security sources, intense Israeli bombardment from the air, land and sea continued in most parts of the Gaza Strip, especially in the governorates of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.

For his part, Israeli army spokesperson Avichai Adraee announced that the army attacked more than 150 targets in the Gaza Strip during the last 24 hours.

Adraee said that Air Force jets attacked many militants in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, while army forces uncovered more than 15 underground tunnel openings in the area.

“During a raid on military buildings in Al-Maghazi, the forces found platforms for launching rocket-propelled grenades, rockets, drones and explosive materials. In addition, the fighters destroyed a machine for making rocket-propelled grenades that was found in the area,” he added.

The Gaza Strip has been under massive Israeli bombardment and siege since October 7, 2023, which came in retaliation for a surprise attack by Hamas on the same day on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)