Palestinian death toll in Gaza reaches 21,822: Health ministry

Israeli army killed 150 and injured 286 others during the past 24 hours.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 1st January 2024 10:34 am IST
Palestinian death toll in Gaza reaches 21,822: Health ministry
A Palestinian man reacts as he carries a casualty at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Rafah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, December 7, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Gaza: The number of Palestinian deaths due to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 21,822, with 56,451 injured, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said.

In a press statement sent to Xinhua news agency, Ashraf Al-Qedra, the Health Ministry Spokesman said on Sunday that the Israeli army killed 150 and injured 286 others during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources told Xinhua that the former Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs and preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Youssef Salama, was killed in an Israeli air strike on his home in Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

The sources said that Israeli warplanes bombed Sheikh Salama’s house, killing him and wounding a number of his family members, Xinhua news agency reported.

The sources added that a paramedic was killed while working in an Israeli raid on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson said on his ‘X’ account that the Israeli forces continued the fight in Gaza, and have thwarted ready-to-use explosive devices, destroyed infrastructure of Palestinian factions, and killed 14 militants.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on October 7, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

