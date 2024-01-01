2023 becomes deadliest year for Palestinians since 1948: Statistic bureau

According to the bureau, 22,404 Palestinians died in 2023.

Ramallah: The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said that more Palestinians were killed in conflicts in 2023 than in any other year since 1948.

According to the bureau, 22,404 Palestinians died in 2023, and 22,141 of them were killed since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and the Gaza-ruling Hamas on October 7, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bureau added on Sunday that 98 per cent of the Palestinian fatalities were in Gaza, including nearly 9,000 children and 6,450 women, adding that 319 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank since October 7.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday that his people would remain steadfast and adhere to their legitimate rights, and would not accept being displaced from their land.

In a statement marking the 59th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah movement, Abbas said the Palestinian Authority, which he heads, would not give up a single inch of their territory, and would not forsake its responsibilities toward Gaza.

Abbas said military solutions would destabilise the region and the rest of the world rather than bringing anyone peace or security.

He called for a political solution based on international law and resolutions that would recognise the Palestinians’ rights to freedom and independence.

