Published: 20th November 2023 8:44 am IST
Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses 13,000

Gaza: Gaza’s government media office has announced that the Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 13,000 since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on October 7.

Ismail al-Thawabta, the director general of the media office, said on Sunday at a press conference that among the dead were 5,500 children and 3,500 women, while more than 30,000 others were seriously injured.

Al-Thawabta added that the number of missing persons has surpassed 6,000, including 4,000 children and women still under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli attacks, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has been carrying out attacks on Gaza over the past weeks to retaliate against the Hamas surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, during which Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages.

